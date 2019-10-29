Phantoms Power Play

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Jean-Francois Berube

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Jean-Francois Berube

Phantoms In The Community:

Lehigh Valley Phantoms players took some time to visit their four-legged friends over at the Lehigh County Humane Society. Phantoms players spent time with the dogs available for adoption and took them for walks and gave them plenty of belly rubs. The players also posed for pictures with the animals for a special calendar that will be a giveaway for the first 6,500 fans on December 28, 2019 against the Utica Comets.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, October 25, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 2, Charlotte Checkers 3 (SO)

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms hit the road for the first time during the 2019-20 season with a trip to Charlotte to take on the defending Calder Cup champions. Morgan Frost and Nic Aube-Kubel each scored in the second straight game as the Phantoms battled back to earn a point but eventually fell in a shootout for the second game in a row.

Saturday, October 26, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 3, Charlotte Checkers 2

The Phantoms extended their points streak to six games with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night against the Checkers. German Rubtsov and Maksim Sushko each tallied their second goal of the season and Greg Carey lit the lamp for the first time this year. J-F Berube made 29 saves to earn his first win with Lehigh Valley.

Next Week:

Friday, November 1, 2019

vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins - PPL Center

The Phantoms will return to PPL Center this Friday to take on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the second time this season. Lehigh Valley picked up a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on October 11 thanks to goals from Gabriel, Vorobyev, Farabee and Bigras.

Saturday, November 2, 2019

vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Webster Bank Arena

Lehigh Valley will head up to New England for the first time this season to face the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday night. The Sound Tigers have started the year with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, going just 1-5-2-1 through their first nine games.

Sunday, November 3, 2019

vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Webster Bank Arena

The Phantoms and Sound Tigers will play a back-to-back series, facing off again Sunday at 5:00. Lehigh Valley went 3-2-1 against Bridgeport last season, and Greg Carey led the way against the Islanders affiliate, posting eight points (5G, 3A) in six games against the Sound Tigers.

3 Stars of the Week:

Frost on Fire

Rookie forward Morgan Frost is currently riding a four-game point streak and has six points (2G, 4A) over those four games. He is currently tied for the team lead in points with German Rubtsov.

1 of 100

Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube earned his first win with Lehigh Valley on Saturday, October 26.The win also marked his 100th AHL win in 172 games played with Cleveland, Rockford, Bridgeport and Manchester.

NAK Hits Milestone

Nicolas Aube-Kubel picked up his 100th AHL point on October 26 with an assist in Charlotte. Aube-Kubel has played 210 AHL games, all with Lehigh Valley and has tallied 47 goals and 53 assists. He is the 7th player in Lehigh Valley history to reach 100 points.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

