Red Wings Recall Joe Hicketts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled defenseman Joe Hicketts from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

ï»¿ï»¿In his fourth-year pro, Hicketts leads all Griffins defensemen in points (0-7-7) and assists in eight games while tying for fifth among AHL blueliners in points and tying for second in assists. The 23-year-old has assists in each of his last three appearances.

ï»¿ï»¿Re-signed to a two-year contract by Detroit on July 17, 2019, Hicketts is coming off a 2018-19 season during which he paced Grand Rapids' defensemen in points (27) and assists (24) in 64 games while also playing in 11 games with the Red Wings and averaging 18:35 of ice time.

ï»¿ï»¿Originally signed by the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent in September 2014, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound blueliner has played in 16 career games with the Red Wings in the last two seasons and picked up three assists and two penalty minutes. He became the 168th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut on Jan. 22, 2018 at New Jersey and notched his first point on an assist on March 27, 2018 vs. Pittsburgh.

ï»¿ï»¿Hicketts has skated in 212 regular season games with the Griffins since 2016-17, posting 80 points (13-67-80), a plus-five rating and 143 PIM. He helped Grand Rapids claim the 2017 Calder Cup as a rookie and in total has made 29 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, showing 11 points (1-10-11), a plus-seven rating and 18 PIM.

ï»¿A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Hicketts represented Canada on two occasions at the World Junior Championship, winning gold in 2015 and serving as an alternate captain in 2016.

Detroit hosts Edmonton tonight at 7:30 p.m.

ï»¿ï»¿The Griffins (5-2-0-1) have won three straight games and will conclude their four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.

