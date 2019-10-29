Cornell Recalled from Worcester

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Mike Cornell has been recalled from the Worcester Railers (ECHL). In addition, forward Yanick Turcotte has been loaned to Worcester.

Cornell, 31, had one assist in six games with the Railers this season while serving as Worcester's captain. He played 60 games with Worcester in 2018-19 and led all team defensemen in points (30) and assists (25). He added five goals and 172 penalty minutes. In addition, Cornell played four games with the Sound Tigers last season.

A native of Franklin, Mass., Cornell also played 12 games with Bridgeport in 2017-18 and 35 games with the team in 2013-14. The 5'11, 190-pound defensemen has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 146 AHL contests with the Sound Tigers, St. John's IceCaps, Charlotte Checkers and Springfield Falcons. In addition, Cornell has 81 points (15 goals, 66 assists) and a plus-13 rating in 176 ECHL games with the Railers and Florida Everblades. Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at the University of Maine and served as team captain during his senior year in 2012-13. Cornell produced 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 130 games with the Black Bears.

Turcotte has not played with the Sound Tigers this season.

