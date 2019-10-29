Admirals Break out in Win over Stars
October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals scored the final four goals of the game to turn a 2-2 third period tie into a 6-2 victory over the Texas Stars on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.
The win was the second straight for Milwaukee and marked the seventh time in the past eight games that the team has earned at least a point.
Laurent Dauphin paced the offense with a goal and two assists, while Steve Santini (2a), Rem Pitlick (2a), Tanner Jeannot (1g-1a), Mathieu Olivier (1g-1a), Daniel Carr (1g-1a) and Fred Allard (2a) all finished the night with multi-point efforts for the Admirals, who set a season high for goals on the night.
For Pitlick it was the first multi-point game of his career and it was also the first goal by Carr as an Admiral.
Just 1:41 after Texas had tied the game at two on a Joel L'Esperance goal, Anthony Richard connected on his second tally of the season to give Milwaukee a 3-2 advantage. Stationed behind the goal, Carr sent a behind the back pass to a crashing Richard, who sent a shot from the goal line that banked off the side of Texas goalie Jake Oettinger and into the net.
Carr would follow with his goal at the 9:08 mark of the third off a deflection of a Freddy Allard shot and then Gaudreau scored just over two minutes later from a backhand in front of the crease.
Connor Ingram picked up the victory in net for the Admirals, stopping 40 Texas shots in the process.
The Admirals look to continue their winning ways on Friday night when they play host to the Iowa Wild at Panther Arena at 7 pm in our Salute to the Military Night where veterans and active duty personnel can receive up to six FREE tickets for the game for themselves and their families. More information is available at milwaukeeadmirals.com.
