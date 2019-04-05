Toronto Marlies Postseason Bound for Eighth Straight Season
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies secured a spot in the American Hockey League Calder Cup tournament following Toronto's win over the Utica Comets combined with the Belleville Senators' loss. This is Toronto's eighth straight postseason and 11th in franchise history. The Marlies currently are eighth overall in the league with a 37-23-7-4 record (85 points).
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).
The Toronto Marlies face off against the Belleville Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET for their final road game of the season. Toronto returns home for their last weekend of the regular season against the Senators and the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday and Sunday at Coca-Cola Coliseum, both at 4:00 p.m. ET.
