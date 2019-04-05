Penguins Blank Devils, 4-0
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
WILKES-BARRE - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins shut down the Binghamton Devils on Friday night, 4-0, in front of 6,151 at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got out to a quick start, scoring 4:47 into the opening period. Chris Summers jammed home a loose puck after Sam Lafferty drove the net hard against Evan Cormier. The Penguins looked to add to their one-goal lead after the Devils took four consecutive penalties, resulting in two 5-on-3 power plays. However, Cormier and the Binghamton penalty killers shut the door, keeping the deficit to just one goal going into intermission.
Binghamton opened the second period with the man advantage but couldn't capitalize. Minutes after the penalty expired, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored their second goal of the game at 4:55 to take a 2-0 lead. Ethan Prow took the puck below the goal line and sent a pass through the crease to Lafferty at the side of the net. Lafferty ripped a one timer into the yawning. Despite firing 12 shots on John Muse, the Devils weren't able to break through and entered the final period of play trailing by two.
Although the Devils outshot the Penguins 11-6 in the third, they couldn't solve Muse. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton added two more goals in the period, including a power-play goal by Joe Blandisi, shutting out Binghamton 4-0.
Cormier made 31 of 34 saves while Muse stopped all 33 the Devils sent his way.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
