Monsters Complete 3-2 Comeback Win over Laval Rocket
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
LAVAL, Quebec - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Laval Rocket 3-2 at Place Bell on Saturday night. The Monsters moved to 36-26-7-2 overall this season and remain in the North Division's final playoff spot at fourth place with 81 points. Cleveland has a three-point cushion over the fifth-place Belleville Senators with five games remaining in the regular season.
Alex Belzile opened the scoring just under four minutes into the start of the game to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.
Brett Lernout doubled Laval's lead at the 12:26 mark of the second period, but Derek Barach answered with the Monsters' first goal just over a minute later with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Mark Letestu. Zac Dalpe scored his 31st goal of the season off assists from Kole Sherwood and Gabriel Carlsson with 22 seconds left in the middle frame to send the teams into the final intermission tied 2-2.
Barach scored his second goal of the night unassisted at 17:22 of the third period to break the game's tie and secure the 3-2 win for Cleveland.
Brad Thiessen stopped 14 shots for the win to move to 11-5-3-2 while Michael McNiven had 22 saves in the losing effort to finish with a 10-11-3-3 record.
The Monsters conclude their road trip when they head to Belleville tomorrow night to face the Senators for a pivotal divisional matchup at 7:00 p.m. Follow the games with full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Monsters tickets for the hottest games of the year on sale now and start at only $10 per seat! Additionally, 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are also on sale now. Visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/monsters-hockey-club or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters center Zac Dalpe exchanges high fives with the bench
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2019
- Cleveland Defeats Laval 3-2 with Late Third Period Goal - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Fall to Crunch in Weekend Series Opener - Rochester Americans
- Glass Scores, But Wolves Fall - Chicago Wolves
- Hutton and Carpenter each score first pro goals in setback - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Toronto Marlies Postseason Bound for Eighth Straight Season - Toronto Marlies
- Muse, Penguins Blank Binghamton, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Complete 3-2 Comeback Win over Laval Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Dominate Amerks, 6-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- P- Bruins Defeat the Sound Tigers 8-6 - Providence Bruins
- Bears Battle to 3-1 Win over Senators - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Outlast Comets in Defensive Battle - Utica Comets
- Bears Sneak Past Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Blank Devils, 4-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Hogs Sign Kurashev & Osipov; Gilbert Reassigned from Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Sign Hunter Drew to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Add Defenseman Connor McDonald on ATO - Ontario Reign
- Will Pelletier Named Rockford's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Gilbert Recalled by Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Playoff Picture: Friday, April 5 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Looking to Bounce Back in Utica - Toronto Marlies
- Capitals Recall Nathan Walker from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Bid on IceHogs Wizard Night Jersey - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Loan F Jayce Hawryluk, F Dryden Hunt and G Sam Montembeault to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Sign Goaltender Alex D'Orio to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flyers Recall D Mark Friedman from Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Hosting Exclusive Experience for New and Returning Season - Rochester Americans
- Senators Reassign Balcers, Wolanin to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Sign Eric Sweetman to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Look for First Ever Wins in Charlotte against Checkers this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Welinski to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Annual Fan Appreciation Night Presented by UR Medicine Sports Medicine Set for Friday, April 12 - Rochester Americans
- Joel Hofer Joins Rampage on Amateur Tryout - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Assign Hill to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Calen Addison & Jordy Bellerive Join Penguins on ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, April 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Battle Bruins in Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Complete 3-2 Comeback Win over Laval Rocket
- Blue Jackets Recall Adam Clendening, Alexandre Texier from Monsters
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 Home Opener on Friday, October 11th
- Monsters Start Road Trip with 5-0 Win over Laval Rocket
- Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year