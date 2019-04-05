Monsters Complete 3-2 Comeback Win over Laval Rocket

LAVAL, Quebec - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Laval Rocket 3-2 at Place Bell on Saturday night. The Monsters moved to 36-26-7-2 overall this season and remain in the North Division's final playoff spot at fourth place with 81 points. Cleveland has a three-point cushion over the fifth-place Belleville Senators with five games remaining in the regular season.

Alex Belzile opened the scoring just under four minutes into the start of the game to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Brett Lernout doubled Laval's lead at the 12:26 mark of the second period, but Derek Barach answered with the Monsters' first goal just over a minute later with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Mark Letestu. Zac Dalpe scored his 31st goal of the season off assists from Kole Sherwood and Gabriel Carlsson with 22 seconds left in the middle frame to send the teams into the final intermission tied 2-2.

Barach scored his second goal of the night unassisted at 17:22 of the third period to break the game's tie and secure the 3-2 win for Cleveland.

Brad Thiessen stopped 14 shots for the win to move to 11-5-3-2 while Michael McNiven had 22 saves in the losing effort to finish with a 10-11-3-3 record.

The Monsters conclude their road trip when they head to Belleville tomorrow night to face the Senators for a pivotal divisional matchup at 7:00 p.m. Follow the games with full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

