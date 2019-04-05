Reign Add Defenseman Connor McDonald on ATO
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have added defenseman Connor McDonald on an ATO.
The 23-year-old McDonald (born October 23, 1995) is a 6-1, 181-pound native of Westerville, Ohio. McDonald joins the Reign from Bowling Green State University, where he appeared in 161 games over the past four season, fifth most in program history amongst defensemen. McDonald amassed eight points (1-7-8) during the 2018-19 season, as he helped lead the Falcons to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1990.
Additionally, Los Angeles has reassigned forward Drake Rymsha from Ontario to the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
