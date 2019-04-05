Crunch Dominate Amerks, 6-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch powered past the Rochester Americans, 6-1, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

Alexander Volkov and Gabriel Dumont both tallied a goal and an assist, while Alex Barre-Boulet put up two helpers to push the Crunch to 45-20-4-3 on the season and 5-3-1-1in the 12-game season series with the Amerks.

Goaltender Atte Tolvanen earned his third consecutive win with 29 saves in net for the Crunch. Scott Wedgewood turned aside 19-of-25 between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, but went a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring 13:59 into the game and doubled their lead before the first intermission. After getting a cross-zone feed from Andy Andreoff, Volkov cut across the slot and shoveled in a backhander. Hubert Labrie tallied the secondary helper. With just 36 seconds remaining in the frame, Barré-Boulet skated the puck into the zone on a 2-on-1 and threw a pass for Dumont to chip in.

Syracuse made it a three-goal lead 9:27 into the middle frame when Cal Foote scored on a long right-point shot. Assists went to Volkov and Cory Conacher.

The Amerks stole one back with 5:34 remaining in the second period. Kevin Porter sent the puck up the boards from the corner for Jack Dougherty to send home from the right point. Tage Thompson tallied a point on the play.

Syracuse added three more in the third period to complete a dominant victory. At the 8:27 mark, Carter Verhaeghe picked off a pass in the slot and beat Wedgewood. Brady Brassart then went backdoor off quick passing from Otto Somppi and Dennis Yan at 13:28. With 4:56 remaining in the game, the Crunch capitalized on a misplayed puck by behind the net and Boris Katchouk potted his 11th of the season with the help of Dumont and Barre-Boulet.

The Crunch and Amerks finish the weekend's home-and-home series in Syracuse tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Cal Foote is the first Crunch rookie defenseman to score 10 goals in a season since Andy Canzanello in 2005-06...Cory Conacher is in sole possession of fifth place in Crunch franchise scoring with 165 points...The Crunch have secured home ice for the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs...The Crunch reached 20 road wins for the second consecutive season.

