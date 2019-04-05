Griffins Sign Eric Sweetman to PTO
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed defenseman Eric Sweetman to a professional tryout.
Sweetman, 25, has spent both of his professional seasons with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, showing 37 points (12-25-37), a plus-19 rating and 58 penalty minutes in 97 appearances since 2017-18. He made his Kelly Cup Playoff debut in 2018, posting four points (1-3-4) and four PIM in 11 games.
In 32 contests with the playoff-bound Steelheads this season, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound defenseman shows 10 points (2-8-10) and 13 PIM. As a rookie in 2017-18, Sweetman finished with 10 goals among 27 points in 65 games, marking the most tallies by an Idaho rookie defenseman in the team's ECHL era.
Prior to turning pro, the Woodbine, Md., native played four seasons at St. Lawrence University (ECAC) and logged 64 points (16-48-64) and 136 PIM in 148 games from 2013-17. He was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team in both 2014-15 and 2015-16.
Sweetman also spent two seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League from 2011-13, totaling 30 points (11-19-30), a plus-10 rating and 152 PIM in 123 regular season appearances.
The Griffins play at San Jose tonight at 10 p.m. EDT. Grand Rapids can clinch a playoff berth with a win and any Milwaukee loss vs. Chicago, or an OTL/SOL and a Milwaukee regulation loss vs. Chicago and any Texas loss vs. Rockford.
