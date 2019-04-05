Glass Scores, But Wolves Fall
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- Center Cody Glass scored twice in his professional debut for the Chicago Wolves, but the Milwaukee Admirals bested the Wolves 4-3 on Friday night at Panther Arena in the final regular-season meeting between the teams.
Forward Tomas Hyka added a goal and center T.J. Tynan handed out three assists for Chicago (42-21-5-3) while goaltender Max Lagace (16-9-4) recorded 16 saves. The Wolves must wait until Saturday's 7 p.m. home game against Colorado for their next chance to clinch their third straight Central Division crown.
Colin Blackwell, Joe Pendenza, Alexandre Carrier and Phil Di Giuseppe scored for Milwaukee (33-24-13-2) while netminder Troy Grosenick (22-14-5) saved 32 of 35 shots he faced.
The Wolves struck first at the 8:22 mark of the first period on Hyka's 16th goal of the season. Tynan sent a pass across the ice to Hyka, who skated in on Grosenick and shot low to sneak the puck between Grosenick's pads.
Blackwell responded for Milwaukee at the 10:00 mark, blocking a shot near the Milwaukee blue line before taking the puck on a breakaway and popping a shot over Lagace's left pad.
Pendenza gave the Admirals a lead 13:04 into the second period, slipping a shorthanded goal past Lagace's left arm from an odd angle off the boards.
Just 28 seconds into the third period, Glass notched his first professional goal when he one-timed a shot over Grosenick to tie the game 2-2 on the Wolves power play.
Milwaukee responded at 1:49 when Carrier sent a shot in through traffic to regain the lead before Di Giuseppe added an empty-net goal at 18:57 to give Milwaukee a 4-2 advantage.
Glass recorded his second goal of the night at the 19:41 mark of the third period with Lagace pulled for an extra attacker. A Tynan pass redirected off Glass' leg in the crease to get the Wolves within one, but the rally came too late and the Admirals held off the surge.
The Wolves head home to face the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The first 2,500 fans inside Allstate Arena on Saturday receive a set of Wolves trading cards, courtesy of Vienna Beef. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
