Flyers Recall D Mark Friedman from Phantoms

April 5, 2019





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that they have recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, defenseman Philippe Myers has been loaned to the Phantoms.

Friedman, 23, has played in all 71 games for Lehigh Valley this season and has put up new career-highs in goals (5), assists (19), and points (24). He is also a mainstay on the Phantoms top penalty kill unit that currently ranks third in the AHL. This marks the first NHL recall for Friedman, and he could potentially make his NHL debut for the Flyers on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Friedman was drafted in the third round (#86 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He has played 137 games in the AHL for Lehigh Valley and has accumulated 41 points on seven goals and 34 assists. Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons at Bowling Green State University where he was named to a conference All-Star team in all three seasons. He was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2014-15, WCHA First All-Star Team in 2015-16 and WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2016-17. Before attending Bowling Green, Friedman played two seasons in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks from 2012-14.

Myers, 22, has appeared in 48 games for the Phantoms this season and leads the team in goals by a defenseman with nine. He has also tallied 20 assists and leads the team with a +5 rating. The 6-foot-5 defenseman has played 98 games with Lehigh Valley over the past two seasons and has totaled 50 points on 14 goals and 36 assists and has a +17 rating. He recorded a career-high three point game on December 26, 2018 with three assists against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

A native of Moncton, New Brunswick, Myers was recalled by the Flyers for the first time on February 9, 2019 and made his NHL debut on February 17 against the Detroit Red Wings. Myers played 21 games for Philadelphia and registered two points (1 goal, 1 assist). He scored his first NHL goal on March 6 against the Washington Capitals.

