Playoff Picture: Friday, April 5
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The 'Playoff Picture' is a recurring segment that will run through Saturday, April 13, the end of the American Hockey League regular season, to detail the Roadrunners' push to qualify for the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs.
The following days, with no games involving Pacific Division teams pertinent to the grouping's playoff race, will be exempt: Monday, April 8, Tuesday, April, 9, and Thursday, April 11.
Rest easy on this gorgeous early spring Friday knowing that the Roadrunners will remain in a playoff spot regardless of the outcomes of any league games being played tonight involving Pacific Division teams.
Tucson will finish the evening in fourth-place and wake up on Saturday in fourth-place. The only way the Pacific Division's top-four alignment sees any shake-up tonight is with a San Diego Gulls win of any kind and a San Jose Barracuda regulation loss. The aforementioned results would move the Gulls to second-place, the Barracuda to third-place. A little bit of swip-swap action to begin your weekend.
The Roadrunners' magic number, which is the number of points needed to clinch a playoff berth, reduced by first-hand points earned by Tucson or points lost by the team trailing, the Colorado Eagles, currently stands at eight. If the regular season ended today, Tucson's first round opponent would be the Bakersfield Condors.
ONTARIO REIGN (23-30-6-4) at SAN DIEGO GULLS (34-23-4-3)
7:00 PM PST - PECHANGA ARENA SAN DIEGO
Notes: The Gulls have handled the Reign well this year, posting a 7-3-0-1 record through the teams' 11 games played against each other ... Both clubs are coming off wins on Wednesday night in which they snapped three-game losing streaks ... San Diego today received defenseman Andy Welinski on assignment from the Anaheim Ducks.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS (38-23-6-4) at SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (35-21-3-4)
7:00 PM PST - SAP CENTER AT SAN JOSE
Notes: The Barracuda are 1-0-0-1 against the Griffins this season ... The Griffins come stumbling into the team's third match-up of the campaign with a four-game losing streak ... San Jose is 20-10-1-1 on home ice this year ... Grand Rapids enters the night with a 1-3-0-0 record against opponents from the Pacific.
