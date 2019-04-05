Marlies Looking to Bounce Back in Utica

The Marlies are back on the road tonight for a North Division matchup against the Utica Comets.

Coming off a tough 3-0 loss at home to the Hershey Bears yesterday, the Marlies will be looking to get back in the win column as they could potentially clinch a playoff berth tonight. With a win tonight in Utica and a Belleville loss to Hershey, or with an overtime/shootout loss in Utica and a Belleville regulation loss to Hershey, the Marlies could secure their spot in the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs.

The Marlies took a 3-2 lead in the season series with Utica following a convincing 5-2 win over the Comets on March 29 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Prior to that, the Marlies doubled up on the Comets 6-3 on home ice back on January 9th. Toronto is 22-10-4-2 since January 4 and have outscored their opponents 121-106, facing 17 different teams. In 28 of 38 games, Toronto has earned a point (50). They remain in third place in the North Division with 85 points with five games remaining in the regular season.

The Comets have struggled lately and are coming into tonight's game having lost nine of their previous 10 games. They currently sit in sixth place in the North Division, eight points behind the Belleville Senators who are battling it out with Cleveland for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division.

Puck drops at 7:00PM on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

37-23-7-4 Overall Record 31-31-6-2

3-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-3-0-0

Loss 1 Streak Loss 3

237 Goals For 205

228 Goals Against 244

22.2% Power Play Percentage 18.0%

81.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.7%

C. Mueller (32) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (28)

J. Bracco (75) Leading Points Scorer R. Boucher (57)

M. Hutchinson (16) Wins Leader M. Leighton (9)

