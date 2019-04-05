San Diego Gulls Sign Hunter Drew to Amateur Tryout

April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Hunter Drew to an amateur tryout (ATO).

Drew, 20 (10/21/98), scored 16-34=50 points with a +14 rating and 141 penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 games with the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The 6-2, 191-pound defenseman set career highs in goals, assists, points and plus/minus, while he also ranked tied for second among QMJHL defensemen in goals and eighth in points.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drew also collected 0-4=4 points with a +5 rating in six games during the QMJHL playoffs. In 167 career QMJHL games, the Kingston, Ontario native recorded 24-68' points with a +31 rating and 369 PIM. He also earned 2-13=15 points with a +18 rating and 51 PIM in 25 career QMJHL playoff games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.