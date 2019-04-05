Hogs Sign Kurashev & Osipov; Gilbert Reassigned from Chicago
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have signed forward Philipp Kurashev to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) and defenseman Dmitry Osipov to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO). In addition, defenseman Dennis Gilbert has been reassigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks.
Kurashev, 19, just completed his third consecutive season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Quebec Remparts, logging 1.1 points per game with 65 total points (29g, 36a) in 50 contests as an alternate captain. He led the team in scoring, goals and assists, and his 65 points finished as 18 more than any other Quebec skater this season. The forward also paced the team with his 27 power-play points and nine power-play goals.
The Munsingen, Switzerland native then helped the Remparts secure a berth in the QMJHL playoffs, where he added five points (1g, 4a) in seven games during the team's opening-round loss to Halifax.
Kurashev's 2018-19 campaign also included a dominant run at the World Juniors in which he finished first among all WJC-20 skaters with six goals in seven games for Switzlerand during the tournament.
Kurashev was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Osipov, 22, has spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. He has picked up 13 points (1g, 12a) and 48 penalty minutes in 66 games on the year, including netting his first goal with the Fuel just five games ago on March 15 at Reading.
The Moscow native returns to Rockford with two assists in 15 career AHL games over the last two seasons between the IceHogs and Chicago Wolves. He last skated with the Hogs on March 23 vs. Milwaukee.
Gilbert, 22, was recalled by Chicago on Wednesday and made his NHL debut last night against the St. Louis Blues. He rejoins Rockford with 14 points (5g, 9a) and a team-high 65 penalty minutes in 59 games during his rookie season. The blueliner has points in two of his last three AHL contests and has scored four of his five total goals during the last month of action.
The Buffalo, New York native was originally selected by Chicago in the third round (91st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
Next Home Game: Sunday, April 14 vs. Milwaukee Admirals | 6 p.m.
The IceHogs host their regular season home finale with a divisional showdown against the Milwaukee Admirals. The contest is fan appreciation night, and the first 2,500 fans receive a free team photo, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2019
- Bears Battle to 3-1 Win over Senators - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Outlast Comets in Defensive Battle - Utica Comets
- Bears Sneak Past Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Blank Devils, 4-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Hogs Sign Kurashev & Osipov; Gilbert Reassigned from Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Sign Hunter Drew to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Add Defenseman Connor McDonald on ATO - Ontario Reign
- Will Pelletier Named Rockford's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Gilbert Recalled by Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Playoff Picture: Friday, April 5 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Looking to Bounce Back in Utica - Toronto Marlies
- Capitals Recall Nathan Walker from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Bid on IceHogs Wizard Night Jersey - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Loan F Jayce Hawryluk, F Dryden Hunt and G Sam Montembeault to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Sign Goaltender Alex D'Orio to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flyers Recall D Mark Friedman from Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Hosting Exclusive Experience for New and Returning Season - Rochester Americans
- Senators Reassign Balcers, Wolanin to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Sign Eric Sweetman to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Look for First Ever Wins in Charlotte against Checkers this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Welinski to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Annual Fan Appreciation Night Presented by UR Medicine Sports Medicine Set for Friday, April 12 - Rochester Americans
- Joel Hofer Joins Rampage on Amateur Tryout - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Assign Hill to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Calen Addison & Jordy Bellerive Join Penguins on ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, April 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Battle Bruins in Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Hogs Sign Kurashev & Osipov; Gilbert Reassigned from Chicago
- Pelletier Propels Hogs to 5-3 Come-From-Behind Thriller over Rampage
- Will Pelletier Named Rockford's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- Gilbert Recalled by Blackhawks
- Bid on IceHogs Wizard Night Jersey