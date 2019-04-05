Hogs Sign Kurashev & Osipov; Gilbert Reassigned from Chicago

April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have signed forward Philipp Kurashev to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) and defenseman Dmitry Osipov to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO). In addition, defenseman Dennis Gilbert has been reassigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kurashev, 19, just completed his third consecutive season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Quebec Remparts, logging 1.1 points per game with 65 total points (29g, 36a) in 50 contests as an alternate captain. He led the team in scoring, goals and assists, and his 65 points finished as 18 more than any other Quebec skater this season. The forward also paced the team with his 27 power-play points and nine power-play goals.

The Munsingen, Switzerland native then helped the Remparts secure a berth in the QMJHL playoffs, where he added five points (1g, 4a) in seven games during the team's opening-round loss to Halifax.

Kurashev's 2018-19 campaign also included a dominant run at the World Juniors in which he finished first among all WJC-20 skaters with six goals in seven games for Switzlerand during the tournament.

Kurashev was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Osipov, 22, has spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. He has picked up 13 points (1g, 12a) and 48 penalty minutes in 66 games on the year, including netting his first goal with the Fuel just five games ago on March 15 at Reading.

The Moscow native returns to Rockford with two assists in 15 career AHL games over the last two seasons between the IceHogs and Chicago Wolves. He last skated with the Hogs on March 23 vs. Milwaukee.

Gilbert, 22, was recalled by Chicago on Wednesday and made his NHL debut last night against the St. Louis Blues. He rejoins Rockford with 14 points (5g, 9a) and a team-high 65 penalty minutes in 59 games during his rookie season. The blueliner has points in two of his last three AHL contests and has scored four of his five total goals during the last month of action.

The Buffalo, New York native was originally selected by Chicago in the third round (91st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 14 vs. Milwaukee Admirals | 6 p.m.

The IceHogs host their regular season home finale with a divisional showdown against the Milwaukee Admirals. The contest is fan appreciation night, and the first 2,500 fans receive a free team photo, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.