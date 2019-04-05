P- Bruins Defeat the Sound Tigers 8-6
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 8-6 Friday night in the first game of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got two goals from Paul Carey along with goals from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Gemel Smith, Ryan Fitzgerald, Mark McNeill, Victor Berglund and Jordan Szwarz while Zane McIntyre made his 43rd start of the season in net.
The Bridgeport Sound Tigers started off strong when Grant Hutton netted a goal only 1:07 into the game. Chris Bourque and Travis St. Denis earned assists on the power play goal and Bridgeport took a 1-0 lead. Providence answered back when Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson lit the lamp at 2:16 with his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Ryan Fitzgerald. The P-Bruins tied the score 1-1 and came back for more with two power play goals by Gemel Smith and Fitzgerald. Smith tallied a goal at 9:40, with helpers from Paul Carey and Stuart Percy. Shortly thereafter Fitzgerald potted one at 10:30 for his ninth goal of the season. Forsbacka Karlsson and Cooper Zech earned the assist on the play that gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead. Bridgeport attempted to make a comeback when Matt Lorito scored at 12:35, assisted by Kyle Burroughs, but the Providence held their 3-2 lead into the first intermission.
Three minutes into the second period, Mark McNeill netted his eighth goal of the season off an assist by Tanner Pond. Bridgeport struggled to keep up as Providence kept the puck in their offensive zone. Only a few minutes later Paul Carey tallied a goal at 4:31, with helpers from Jordan Szwarz and Jeremy Lauzon. Victor Berglund potted his first career goal at 5:16, assisted by Smith and Peter Cehlarik as the P-Bruins poured it on the Sound Tigers and made it a 6-2 lead. Bridgeport stayed motivated and Josh Ho-Sang netted a goal at 11:09. Grant Hutton received the helper on the play that kept the Sound Tigers alive, but trailing by three. Bridgeport's Otto Koivula tallied another goal at 17:34, assisted by Chris Bourque and Josh Ho-Sang, but Providence brought a 6-4 lead into the locker room.
Jordan Szwarz potted his 22nd goal of the season at 6:59, with helpers from Carey and Lee Stempniak as the P-Bruins added on to their lead 7-4. The Sound Tigers' Robert Carpenter netted his first goal of the season shortly after that at 8:56, assisted by Ryan Bourque and Ho-Sang, to make it a two-goal game. Bridgeport continued the unlikely comeback when Koivula tallied his second goal of the night at 15:01. Steve Bernier and Travis St. Denis earned helpers on the play that made it a 7-6 game. However, Paul Carey put the final nail in the coffin when he netted his second goal of the night unassisted at 18:14. Providence put up a season-high eight goals and defeated Bridgeport 8-6.
McIntyre stopped 30 shots while Jeremy Smith stopped 24 shots. Providence was 3/4 on the power play and 4-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins head to Bridgeport for their second to last away game of the regular season Saturday night when they rematch the Sound Tigers at 7:00 p.m.
