Amerks Hosting Exclusive Experience for New and Returning Season

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team is hosting an experience exclusively for all new and returning full and half Season Ticket Members following the conclusion of the 2018-19 regular-season in preparation for the upcoming 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Amerks Season Ticket Members who purchase new or renew their current seats for the 2019-20 season by Rochester's 2018-19 regular-season home finale on Friday, April 12 will have the opportunity to take the ice and sign one of two corporate partner dasher boards, courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union and Zweigle's. The dasher boards will remain in place for the duration of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The experience will be held at The Blue Cross Arena, beginning on Wednesday, April 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free parking will be available in the Municipal Lot 10, located off Court St. directly across the street from The Blue Cross Arena.

"Giving all renewing and new Season Ticket Members an opportunity to "be on the ice" with our team as we head into the playoffs provides an opportunity to show our players that our fans and supporters are with them and will be cheering them on every step of the way," said Rob Minter, vice president of business operations for the Amerks. "Our storied and phenomenal member base will carry us into the future, and this is just another way we can say thank you as we head into the postseason and then ultimately into many more seasons of Amerks hockey here in Rochester."

Fans can still take advantage of the " Early Bird " offer for 201 9 - 20 season tickets, which start as low as just $1 4 per seat. Fans that put down a deposit of $50 per seat by the deadline of Friday, April 12 will also have the opportunity to receive the first home game of the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs for free (date and opponent TBD), along with other exclusive benefits.

All new 2019-20 "Early Bird" Amerks full-season (38 games) ticket packages start as low as $532, or just $14 per game, while half-season packages (19 games) are available beginning at $304, or just $16 per game.

Membership Level Full Per Seat Per Game Full-Season Package Half Per Seat Per Game Half-Season Package

100 Center Ice $20 $760 $23 $437

200 Center Ice $18 $684 $21 $399

100 Attack Zone $18 $684 $21 $399

100 Value Zone $15 $570 $18 $342

200 Corner Zone $15 $570 $18 $342

200 End Zone $14 $532 $16 $304

Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Ticket Exchange Program, allowing members to never waste a ticket, Riverside Club VIP Room access with current players and Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/earlybird while current Season Ticket Members can renew their seats at www.amerks.com/renew. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

