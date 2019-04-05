Calen Addison & Jordy Bellerive Join Penguins on ATOs

April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Calen Addison and forward Jordy Bellerive to amateur tryout agreements for the remainder of the season. Furthermore, forward Cédric Lacroix has been reassigned to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Both Addison and Bellerive just completed seasons in the Western Hockey League where they were both teammates on the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Addison was the Pittsburgh Penguins' top selection at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, taken in the second round with the 53rd overall pick. The defenseman from Brandon, Manitoba replicated his production from his draft year during the 2018-19 season, posting 11 goals, 54 assists and 65 points. His 54 helpers placed the 18-year-old blueliner first on the team in that category.

Bellerive served in his second season as captain of the Hurricanes and finished second on the club in points with 83 (33G-50A). A native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Bellerive amassed 117 goals and 150 assists for 267 points in 274 career WHL games, all played with Lethbridge. After going undrafted in 2017, Bellerive, 20, earned a three-year, entry-level contract from Pittsburgh after scoring four goals and notching seven points in three games at the team's annual Rookie Tournament in Buffalo, New York.

Lacroix, a first-year pro, has 21 goals on the season with Wheeling, placing him in a tie for most on the team. Furthermore, his 40 points in 68 games put him tied for fourth on the Nailers. The 24-year old forward also leads the Nailers in penalty minutes (209). Lacroix attended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp in September and earned a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Penguins in January.

