Bears Sneak Past Belleville
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators suffered their second straight defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by the Hershey Bears Friday night at CAA Arena.
Vitaly Abramov scored for the Senators while Marcus Hogberg turned aside 10 shots. The Bears had goals through Jayson Megna, Aaron Ness and Shane Gersich as Vitek Vanecek stopped 24 shots.
The visitors struck 5:37 into the first on the man advantage as Megna was on hand to find a puck under Hogberg and slide the puck into the net after the Sens goalie had made the initial save on Devante Smith-Pelly.
Hogberg kept the deficit at one with a good glove save on a debuting Dylan Steman while Jordan Murray absolutely leveled Shan Gersich with an open-ice hit. The Sens were finally rewarded on their fourth power play of the night as Abramov squeaked the puck past Vanecek with 17.2 seconds left on the power play to make it 1-1 after 20.
The Bears needed 3:16 of the second period to re-take the lead as a shot from the blue line found its way through traffic as the defenceman notched his 50th point of the season. After Nick Paul and Joseph LaBate squandered glorious chances in-close, Hershey pushed its lead to 3-1 through Gersich's seventh of the season.
The Sens' offensive misfortune continued late in the frame as Abramov and JC Beaudin forced good saves out of Vanecek but the hosts headed into the third down by a pair.
Belleville fired 10 shots on goal in the third, while limiting Hershey to just one, but outside of a chance on the power play by Rudolfs Balcers where Vaenecek somehow got his left pad down, the Sens couldn't find a way pass the Czech goalie.
Belleville hits the ice again Saturday in a huge contest with Cleveland in a match-up with North Division playoff implications. Tickets are available.
