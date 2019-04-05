Joel Hofer Joins Rampage on Amateur Tryout

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced on Friday that the San Antonio Rampage have signed goaltender Joel Hofer to an amateur tryout agreement.

In a series of additional roster moves, the Rampage have assigned defenseman Dylan Bredo to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. The St. Louis Blues have recalled forward Chris Thorburn to St. Louis, and goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick has been assigned to ECHL Tulsa.

Hofer, 18, was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native played 48 games this season split between the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos and Portland Winterhawks. Hofer was 15-29-3 with a 3.72 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage this season. In 67 career WHL games, Hofer was 23-32-5 with a 3.45 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and four shutouts. He won a WHL championship with Swift Current in 2018.

The Rampage host the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

