Cleveland Defeats Laval 3-2 with Late Third Period Goal
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Laval Rocket and the Cleveland Monsters went face-to-face for the second time this week at Place Bell on Friday night and though the Rocket fought until the final buzzer, the Monsters claimed the victory due to a late third period goal that lifted them over the Rocket 3-2.
The Rocket, who were once again playing with just 11 forwards, opened the scoring against their divisional rival less than five minutes into the game. With a delayed penalty being called against the Monsters, Michael McNiven headed to the bench for an extra attacker which allowed Laval to keep possession of the puck. Some smart passing ensured that the puck stayed out of Cleveland's hands and eventually the puck found its' way to the stick of Alex Belzile, who one-timed his 18th of the season by Cleveland netminder Brad Thiessen before the Monsters could get a whistle. The Monsters had an opportunity with a man-advantage in the period as well, but failed to get on the board.
Brett Lernout benefitted from Thiessen being screened a little more than halfway through the second period to slap his fourth of the season behind him, doubling the Rocket's lead. However, Derek Barach got one by a screened McNiven and Zac Dalpe slapped on by him during the final minute of play, bringing the teams back to square one after 40 minutes.
With the score still tied 2-2 with three minutes remaining in the game it appeared that the two teams would need overtime to determine the extra point, but Barach - who was named the game's first star- netted his second of the evening with just 2:38 remaining in the third to give the Monsters their first lead of the night. Joël Bouchard pulled McNiven in favour of the extra attacker after the goal, but Cleveland held on to their victory.
The Rocket will play their final home game of the year on Saturday April 6 against the Hershey Bears at 3 p.m. before going on the road for a week to close out the season.
Goalscorers:
LAV: Belzile (Alzner, Audette) | Lernout (Lamarche, Kile)
CLE: Barach (Simpson, Letestu) | Dalpe (Sherwood, Carlsson) | Barach
Goaltenders: LAV: McNiven (22/25) | CLE: Thiessen (14/16)
Rocket Powerplay: 0/0 | Rocket Penalty Kill: 3/3
Three Stars: 1. Derek Barach - CLE | 2. Phélix Martineau - LAV | 3. Alex Belzile - LAV
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2019
- Texas Defeats Rockford in 2-1 Thriller - Texas Stars
- Cleveland Defeats Laval 3-2 with Late Third Period Goal - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Fall to Crunch in Weekend Series Opener - Rochester Americans
- Glass Scores, But Wolves Fall - Chicago Wolves
- Hutton and Carpenter each score first pro goals in setback - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Toronto Marlies Postseason Bound for Eighth Straight Season - Toronto Marlies
- Muse, Penguins Blank Binghamton, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Complete 3-2 Comeback Win over Laval Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Dominate Amerks, 6-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- P- Bruins Defeat the Sound Tigers 8-6 - Providence Bruins
- Bears Battle to 3-1 Win over Senators - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Outlast Comets in Defensive Battle - Utica Comets
- Bears Sneak Past Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Blank Devils, 4-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Hogs Sign Kurashev & Osipov; Gilbert Reassigned from Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Sign Hunter Drew to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Add Defenseman Connor McDonald on ATO - Ontario Reign
- Will Pelletier Named Rockford's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Gilbert Recalled by Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Playoff Picture: Friday, April 5 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Looking to Bounce Back in Utica - Toronto Marlies
- Capitals Recall Nathan Walker from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Bid on IceHogs Wizard Night Jersey - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Loan F Jayce Hawryluk, F Dryden Hunt and G Sam Montembeault to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Sign Goaltender Alex D'Orio to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flyers Recall D Mark Friedman from Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Hosting Exclusive Experience for New and Returning Season - Rochester Americans
- Senators Reassign Balcers, Wolanin to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Sign Eric Sweetman to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Look for First Ever Wins in Charlotte against Checkers this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Welinski to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Annual Fan Appreciation Night Presented by UR Medicine Sports Medicine Set for Friday, April 12 - Rochester Americans
- Joel Hofer Joins Rampage on Amateur Tryout - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Assign Hill to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Calen Addison & Jordy Bellerive Join Penguins on ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, April 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Battle Bruins in Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.