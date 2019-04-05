Capitals Recall Nathan Walker from Hershey
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has recalled forward Nathan Walker from the Hershey Bears.
Walker, 25, has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 58 games with Hershey this season, ranking fifth on the team in scoring. He has five power play goals this season, and has scored the first goal of the game seven times, a mark tied for first in the AHL. Walker has played parts of six seasons with the Bears, and has registered 135 points (57 goals, 78 assists) in 296 AHL games.
Walker appeared in three games for the Capitals this season and recorded one assist. He scored his first NHL goal in his NHL debut last season on Oct. 7, 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens, and played in seven games for the Capitals during the 2017-18 campaign. The Sydney, Australia, native became the first Australian to play in the NHL when he made his debut versus the Canadiens. Additionally, Walker appeared in two games for the Edmonton Oilers last year after being claimed off waivers from Washington.
The Bears visit Belleville this evening for a 7 p.m. puck drop at the CAA Arena. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
