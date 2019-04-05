Marlies Outlast Comets in Defensive Battle

Utica, N.Y. - The Comets managed to erase a 1-0 deficit halfway through the third but ultimately fell 2-1 to the Toronto Marlies Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Brendan Woods scored the lone goal for Utica. Aaron Thow recorded his first professional point with an assist. Michael Leighton stopped all 14 shots he faced before leaving the game in the second period with an injury. Marek Mazanec stopped five of seven shots in relief.

The two teams traded chances and combined for 16 shots on goal in the opening frame, but the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

The second period featured more chances from both sides but no goals in the first 16 minutes. Mason Marchment finally broke the scoreless deadlock with a power play goal at the 16:43 mark of the middle frame.

Woods tied things at one halfway through the third period, beating Marlies netminder Kasimir Kaskisuo with a snap shot short side after taking a pass in the right circle from Thow. Adam Brooks scored shorthanded with 1:25 to play to give Toronto a late lead. The Comets pulled Mazanec for the extra attacker in an effort to tie the game but came up empty.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night at the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

