Senators Reassign Balcers, Wolanin to Belleville
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Rudolfs Balcers and defenceman Christian Wolanin to the Belleville Senators.
Balcers has split the season between Belleville and Ottawa where he has played in 36 NHL games tallying five goals and 14 points. He's also appeared in 38 games with Belleville registering 28 points (15 goals).
Wolanin, who had to be emergency recalled Wednesday from Belleville, has 26 points (six goals) in 35 games with Belleville. He's added four goals and eight assists in 30 games with Ottawa.
Both players are available for tonight's game against Hershey. Tickets for that game are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2019
- Penguins Sign Goaltender Alex D'Orio to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flyers Recall D Mark Friedman from Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Hosting Exclusive Experience for New and Returning Season - Rochester Americans
- Senators Reassign Balcers, Wolanin to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Sign Eric Sweetman to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Look for First Ever Wins in Charlotte against Checkers this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Welinski to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Annual Fan Appreciation Night Presented by UR Medicine Sports Medicine Set for Friday, April 12 - Rochester Americans
- Joel Hofer Joins Rampage on Amateur Tryout - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Assign Hill to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Calen Addison & Jordy Bellerive Join Penguins on ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, April 5 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Battle Bruins in Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.