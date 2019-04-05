Anaheim Ducks Assign Welinski to San Diego
April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Andy Welinski to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Welinski, 25 (4/27/93), collected 1-3=4 points in 26 games with the Ducks this season. Welinski scored his first career NHL goal on Mar. 29 at Calgary and set career highs in points, assists and games played. He has appeared in 33 career NHL games with the Ducks since his NHL debut during the 2017-18 campaign, earning 1-5=6 points and eight penalty minutes (PIM).
Selected in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, the 6-1, 201-pound defenseman has earned 8-9=17 points in 24 AHL games with San Diego this season. Welinski returns to San Diego leading team blueliners in goals and power-play goals (7), and co-leading in points.
