Bid on IceHogs Wizard Night Jersey

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that three specialized jerseys from Sunday's Wizard Night (presented by Insurance King) will be available for online bidding at the IceHogs' eBay store beginning tonight (April 2) at 7 p.m.

The IceHogs' themed jerseys are black and maroon with gold piping. The logo features Hammy with a wizard hat, scarf, glasses and wand, with an owl perched on the end of the wand tip. The socks are alternating stripes of maroon and gold.

The online auctions can be accessed via the IceHogs' eBay Store and include:

(NOTE: Auction links included below will become live when bidding opens at 7 p.m.)

Authentic autographed jersey of NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios (#7)

Game-issued jersey of Brandon Davidson (#3)

Game-issued, autographed jersey of Matthew Highmore (#9)

Each jersey will include a certificate of authenticity. Auctions will conclude next Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Funds from the online auction will then be totaled along with the money raised during Sunday's live jersey auction, with a portion of the combined proceeds benefitting the Greg Lindmark Foundation. Sunday's jersey auction raised over $65,000.

For additional information, including in-person payment options at the BMO Harris Bank Center, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 2 vs. San Antonio | 7 p.m.

Tuesday is a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday and a Taco Tuesday. Tacos will be available for just $2, and Fas Fuel will be giving away a $50 gift card during the contest.

