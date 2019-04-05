Will Pelletier Named Rockford's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are proud to announce that Will Pelletier has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Rockford community during the 2018-19 season.

The third-year IceHogs forward spearheaded Rockford's Brovember campaign this year, helping raise awareness and funds for the fight against men's cancer. Pelletier's father was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago and Will has since led the IceHogs locker room's efforts in the Brovember initiative.

As part of his service to the Brovember Inc. organization, Pelletier and seven of his teammates grew out their facial hair in a new awareness campaign, "The Brovember Bunch." Updates were posted on the IceHogs social media accounts throughout the month, and fans voted on the best beard at the conclusion of the campaign. In addition, the entire IceHogs team wore special limited-edition Brovember hats during November. The hats were then auctioned online, with proceeds benefitting Brovember, Inc.

Pelletier capped the Brovember efforts with an appearance on a live morning show at Rockford's local ABC affiliate, WTVO-17. The founder of Brovember Inc., local barber Dave Armstrong, joined Pelletier in the studio and shaved Pelletier's beard live on air. The duo discussed the impact of cancer in Pelletier's family's life and various ways to contribute to Brovember Inc.

Pelletier and the IceHogs also took the lanes of Cherry Bowl on March 3 for the Hogs' annual Bowl-AThon fundraiser. Brovember Inc. was the primary benefactor of the event, and the IceHogs players generously donated their time to help raise money for the local charity.

Overall, Pelletier helped the IceHogs raise more than $30,000 for the fight against cancer this season. That total includes more than $8,000 at the annual Bowl-A-Thon and more than $22,000 through Hockey Fights Cancer.

Pelletier is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 14 vs. Milwaukee Admirals | 6 p.m.

The IceHogs host their regular season home finale with a divisional showdown against the Milwaukee Admirals. The contest is fan appreciation night, and the first 2,500 fans receive a free team photo, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.