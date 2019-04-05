Gilbert Recalled by Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have recalled defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Gilbert, 22, has skated with the IceHogs during his rookie season in 2018-19, logging 14 points (5g, 9a) and a team-high 65 penalty minutes in 59 games. The blueliner has points in two of his last three games, and scored four of his five goals over the last month of action. He also netted his first game-winning tally during Rockford's victory over Grand Rapids on Saturday.

The Buffalo, New York native signed with Chicago on April 13, 2018 after completing his junior season at the University of Notre Dame, where he registered 10 points (4g, 6a) in 39 games. He capped his three-year college career with six goals and 36 assists in 116 collegiate contests. As a sophomore with the Fighting Irish, he helped his team to the Frozen Four and was named the Hockey East's Best Defensive Defenseman and a Hockey East Third Team All-Star.

Gilbert was originally selected by Chicago in the third round (91st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

