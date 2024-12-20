Toronto Marlies Captain Logan Shaw Named to Team Canada Spengler Cup Roster

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







Hockey Canada announced today that Toronto Marlies captain Logan Shaw was named toTeam Canada's roster for the 2024 Spengler Cup. This will be his first opportunity representing Canada at an international competition.

Shaw, 32, has recorded three goals and 14 assists through 23 games this season. The Glace Bay, Nova Scotia native has skated in 232 career NHL games (16 goals, 23assists) and in 471 career AHL games (137 goals, 167 assists). The 6'4,211-pound forward was originally selected by Florida in the third round (76th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Shaw will be the fourth active Toronto Marlies player to participate in the tournament - Ian White (2005-06), Jay Harrison (2006-07), Justin Pogge(2006-07), Brendan Mikkelson (2014-15).

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs.Since 2005, 84 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Nikita Grebenkin, BobbyMcMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

