Morning Skate Report: December 20, 2024

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Calgary Wranglers for the first of a two-game series before the Christmas break. The team aims to find their stride after their fifth straight loss on Wednesday against the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

Former Wrangler Mitch McLain returns to Calgary for the second time this season, tallying a goal and an assist in the previous road series. The Silver Knights also roster three Alberta natives: Mason Geertsen, Brandon Hickey, and Kai Uchacz, who was born and raised in Calgary.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights are 1-3-0 against the Wranglers this season. Their lone victory of the series, an 8-3 win on November 9, was also a road contest. 12 different Silver Knights found their way onto the scoresheet, with seven recording multi-point games.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Calgary Wranglers lead the AHL's Pacific Division with a 19-8-1 record, but head into tonight's game off of three consecutive losses. Forward Rory Kerins leads the Wranglers and stands third in the AHL in scoring, with 29 points (18G, 11A) in 28 games. Goaltender Devin Cooley has started 19 games for Calgary. He leads the AHL with a save percentage of .942 and stands second in the league in GAA with 1.81. Cooley has shut the Silver Knights out twice this season, on October 19 and November 10.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Shot, Chase: The HSK gave up only 14 shots on Wednesday, their fewest against in a game this season. Henderson is 1-7-0 this season when outshooting their opponent. They are averaging 28.6 shots on goal per game, and they average the second-most shots against per game at 33.2

Back in the Saddle: The Silver Knights enjoyed one of their most prolific offensive outings in franchise history at the Saddledome on Nov. 9 when they matched a record with eight goals in an 8-3 win. The HSK scored five goals in the first period and had seven different goal-scorers. It was the second time the Silver Knights had scored eight in a game.

