Mac Hollowell Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Mac Hollowell has been named to Team Canada's roster for the 2024 Spengler Cup.

The Spengler Cup is an annual tournament held in Davos, Switzerland. Founded in 1923, the tournament pits several professional teams based in Europe against a Canadian national team and the hometown club, HC Davos. This year's Spengler Cup starts on Dec. 26 and ends on Dec. 31.

Hollowell, 26, is in his first season with the Penguins organization. The rearguard currently leads Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 15 assists. His 15 points also tops team defensemen.

A native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Hollowell is poised to represent his homeland in international competition for the first time.

Hollowell was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He started his pro career with the Toronto Marlies, joining the team for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Four years later, he made his NHL debut, skating in six games for the Maple Leafs. Hollowell notched two assists in those six contests as a Leaf.

Last year, Hollowell was an AHL All-Star for the Hartford Wolf Pack. He led the Wolf Pack with 41 assists during the 2023-24 season, which also ranked second among AHL blueliners.

In 209 career AHL games with the Marlies, Wolf Pack and Penguins, the right-hand shot defenseman has amassed 120 points (13G-107A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 21, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

