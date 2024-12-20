Dallas Recalls Justin Hryckowian and Lian Bichsel from Texas Stars

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled forward Justin Hryckowian and defenseman Lian Bichsel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hryckowian, 23, earned his first NHL call-up Dec. 2, but did not appear in a game. He currently ranks second among Texas skaters with 23 points (9-14#), which is fourth among AHL rookies. The center also leads the Stars and all league forwards with a +14 rating. Of Hryckowian's 23 points, 18 have come at even strength. He has recorded eight multi-point games, including multi-goal games Oct. 19 at Tucson and Dec. 13 vs. Chicago.

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19.

Bichsel, 20, scored a goal in his NHL debut Dec. 12 in a 4-1 loss to Nashville. The 6-foot-6 defenseman scored again Monday in a 3-1 win over Washington and is averaging just over 15 minutes of ice time in four games. Through 21 AHL games this season, Bichsel has nine points (3-6=9), 26 penalty minutes and a +8 rating with Texas.

The Olten, Switzerland native was drafted by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Texas travels to face Milwaukee at Panther Arena on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., before facing the Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.