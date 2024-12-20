Dylan Garand Stellar, But Wolf Pack Blanked 1-0 by Bruins

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Dylan Garand made a season-high 43 saves for the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight but was unable to come away with the victory. Michael DiPietro made 21 saves for the Bruins, keeping the Wolf Pack off the board as the Bruins claimed a 1-0 victory at the XL Center.

Garand was the story of the opening period, making 21 saves to keep the Bruins off the board. The 21 shots allowed were the most allowed by the Wolf Pack in a single period this season.

The Wolf Pack's penalty kill also stepped up in a big way, killing off 4:10 of consecutive power play time for the Bruins. Victor Mancini was whistled for interference at 13:26, then ten seconds later Connor Mackey was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking.

The Bruins fired six shots on goal on the power play, but were held off the board as Garand was strong and numerous Wolf Pack penalty killers made key shot blocks.

The Bruins outshot the Wolf Pack 16-5 in the middle stanza, breaking the ice on their 29 th shot of the hockey game. Billy Sweezey's point shot was denied by Garand, but the rebound was batted into the goal by Tyler Pitlick at 5:42 to put the Bruins ahead 1-0.

The goal was Pitlick's seventh of the season and his third in four games against the Wolf Pack. It also marked his second game-winning goal against Hartford in as many games.

The Wolf Pack pressed in the third period but were unable to solve DiPietro despite outshooting the Bruins 11-7. Adam Sýkora had the best chance of the frame but was stoned on a backhand bid midway through the final stanza.

The Wolf Pack and Bruins wrap up their home-and-home set tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at the Amicia Mutual Pavilion in Providence. Coverage is available starting at 6:50 p.m. with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center next Saturday, Dec. 28, when the Bruins return to town. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Wolf Pack calendar courtesy of HDI!

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.