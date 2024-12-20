William Lagesson Recalled by Red Wings
December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled defenseman William Lagesson from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Lagesson has eight points (2-6-8), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 20 games with the Griffins this season. His plus-10 rating is tied for ninth among the league's defensemen and tied for first on the roster. Last season, the 28-year-old spent the majority of campaign in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs (30 games) and Anaheim Ducks (10), showing a combined four assists, 32 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in 40 outings. Lagesson, the 91st pick by Edmonton in 2014, has suited up for 100 NHL contests across four seasons and has registered 11 points (0-11-11), 54 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has 80 career AHL points (23-57-80) in 193 regular-season games since 2018-19 to go along with 136 penalty minutes and a plus-43 rating. Prior to turning pro, Lagesson spent two seasons at UMass and collected 15 points (4-11-15) in 63 outings. He earned a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2013 U17 World Hockey Challenge and later paced the 2016 World Junior Championship's defensemen with two goals.
