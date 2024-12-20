IceHogs Assign Ben Gaudreau to Indy

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have assigned goaltender Ben Gaudreau to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. The move comes after Drew Commesso was assigned to Rockford.

Gaudreau, 21, appeared in two games with the IceHogs last week including his first AHL start on Sunday against the Milwaukee Admirals. The North Bay, ON native 19 saves in regulation and overtime to send the game to a shootout.

Gaudreau has made 12 starts with the Fuel this season and has posted a 5-5-2 record. The rookie goaltender has two shutouts with Indy this season.

The IceHogs return to action tonight against the Manitoba Moose for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Friday, December 27th. Rockford takes on Iowa for a "Screw City Night" and a youth jersey giveaway! Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.