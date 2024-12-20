Prishchepov's Hat Trick Leads Colorado To 5-1 Win Over San Diego
December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Nikita Prishchepov notched the first hat trick of his pro career, while goaltender Trent Miner turned aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the San Diego Gulls 5-1 on Friday. Defenseman Jacob MacDonald added a goal and an assist, while forward T.J. Tynan posted a pair of assists in the win. Colorado finished the game going 2-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
After killing off a San Diego power play, the Eagles would net the game's first goal when forward Chase Bradley steered a deflected puck into the back of the net from the low slot. The goal was Bradley's eighth of the season and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 13:31 mark of the first period.
Still leading 1-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would double their lead when Prishchepov forced a turnover on the forecheck and lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, extending Colorado's advantage to 2-0 at the 15:14 mark.
Each team would go 0-for-1 on the power play in the middle frame, as the Eagles headed to the second intermission still on top, 2-0.
The Gulls would slice the deficit to 2-1 when forward Jan Mysak beat Miner with a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle just 8:18 into the third period.
Colorado would take advantage of a 5-on-3 power play when MacDonald hammered home a one-timer from the left-wing circle, pushing the Eagles advantage to 3-1 with 8:23 remaining in the contest.
The subsequent 5-on-4 power play would see forward Jean-Luc Foudy feed a pass to the side of the crease, where Prishchepov would slam it into the back of the net, putting Colorado up 4-1 at the 12:19 mark.
San Diego would pull goaltender Oscar Dansk in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Prishchepov who would capitalize with an empty netter from center ice, rounding out the hat trick and the 5-1 score with 1:54 left to play in the game.
Dansk suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 34 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, December 21st at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024
- Amerks Bounce Back in Rematch with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 4-2 Against the Tucson Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Prishchepov's Hat Trick Leads Colorado To 5-1 Win Over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Moose Top Rockford IceHogs, 2-1, in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Hinostroza Nets Hat Trick Leads Admirals to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Can't Find Second Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Falls 3-2 to Chicago at Home - Iowa Wild
- Sens Drop Dramatic 2-1 Decision in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Tip Wild 3-2 to Run Win Streak to Five - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Endure 6-1 Defeat Against Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dipietro's Shutout Puts P-Bruins Over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Dylan Garand Stellar, But Wolf Pack Blanked 1-0 by Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 21 vs Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Brandon Coe and Joe Carroll Named to Canada's National Team Roster for 2024 Spengler Cup - San Jose Barracuda
- William Lagesson Recalled by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Colten Ellis to Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Toronto Marlies Captain Logan Shaw Named to Team Canada Spengler Cup Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Mac Hollowell Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Seney Named to Team Canada Spengler Cup Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Morning Skate Report: December 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK - Calgary Wranglers
- Preds Assigned Gravel, Del Gaizo to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Toronto Marlies Extend Logan Shaw - Toronto Marlies
- Dalibor Dvorsky to Represent Slovakia at World Junior Championships - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Battle Bruins in Final Home Game Before Holiday Break - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Reassign Defenseman Mats Lindgren to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Assign Ben Gaudreau to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Recalls Justin Hryckowian and Lian Bichsel from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Tyson Feist to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Begin Weekend Set in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #25 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (14-10-0-0) vs Abbotsford Canucks (14-10-0-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Prishchepov's Hat Trick Leads Colorado To 5-1 Win Over San Diego
- Penalty Kill Shines as Grand Rapids Rallies for 3-2 Shootout Win Over Eagles
- Tynan's Three-Point Night Leads Colorado to 4-2 Win Over Griffins
- Eagles Drop Second Straight in 5-2 Loss at Abbotsford
- Strong Start Leads Canucks To 6-1 Win Over Colorado