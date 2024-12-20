Prishchepov's Hat Trick Leads Colorado To 5-1 Win Over San Diego

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Nikita Prishchepov notched the first hat trick of his pro career, while goaltender Trent Miner turned aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the San Diego Gulls 5-1 on Friday. Defenseman Jacob MacDonald added a goal and an assist, while forward T.J. Tynan posted a pair of assists in the win. Colorado finished the game going 2-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

After killing off a San Diego power play, the Eagles would net the game's first goal when forward Chase Bradley steered a deflected puck into the back of the net from the low slot. The goal was Bradley's eighth of the season and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 13:31 mark of the first period.

Still leading 1-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would double their lead when Prishchepov forced a turnover on the forecheck and lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, extending Colorado's advantage to 2-0 at the 15:14 mark.

Each team would go 0-for-1 on the power play in the middle frame, as the Eagles headed to the second intermission still on top, 2-0.

The Gulls would slice the deficit to 2-1 when forward Jan Mysak beat Miner with a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle just 8:18 into the third period.

Colorado would take advantage of a 5-on-3 power play when MacDonald hammered home a one-timer from the left-wing circle, pushing the Eagles advantage to 3-1 with 8:23 remaining in the contest.

The subsequent 5-on-4 power play would see forward Jean-Luc Foudy feed a pass to the side of the crease, where Prishchepov would slam it into the back of the net, putting Colorado up 4-1 at the 12:19 mark.

San Diego would pull goaltender Oscar Dansk in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Prishchepov who would capitalize with an empty netter from center ice, rounding out the hat trick and the 5-1 score with 1:54 left to play in the game.

Dansk suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 34 shots.

