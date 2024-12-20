Rodrigue Pitches 33 Save Shutout Over San Jose
December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (10-10-4, 24pts) won their third straight with a 2-0 shutout of the San Jose Barracuda (16-8-2, 34pts) in front of 6,222 on Friday. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 33 for his second AHL shutout and first since April 16, 2020. Matvey Petrov (7th) scored his fifth goal in his last four games.
Alex Kannok Leipert (2nd) added insurance late in the third. Rodrigue has stopped 91 of his last 94 in his three-game personal winning streak.
Bakersfield did not receive a power play, but killed off four San Jose power plays.
UP NEXT:
The Condors and San Jose wrap up the weekend at Tech CU Arena tomorrow at 6 p.m.
