Iowa Falls 3-2 to Chicago at Home

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fell 3-2 to the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night. Ryan Sandelin and Caedan Bankier scored for Iowa in the loss.

Sandelin sent the teddy bears flying 15:09 into the opening frame. After Michael Milne forced a turnover at the blue line, Sandelin flashed down the right wing and beat Spencer Martin (18 saves) along the ice.

Chicago outshot Iowa 19-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

Noel Gunler snapped a shot over the glove of Samuel Hlavaj (34 saves) 5:22 into the middle frame.

Jordan Martel slammed a centering feed from Justin Robidas past Hlavaj with 29 seconds remaining in the second period to give Chicago a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

The Wolves outshot the Wild 24-17 through two periods.

Martel added an insurance goal on the empty net with 2:06 remaining.

Bankier scored with 17 seconds on the clock off a one-timer from Graeme Clarke and Liam Öhgren, but the Wolves held off the Wild in the remaining seconds.

Chicago outshot Iowa 37-20. Each team went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Iowa travels to Allstate Arena for a rematch with the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.