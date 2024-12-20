Iowa Falls 3-2 to Chicago at Home
December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fell 3-2 to the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night. Ryan Sandelin and Caedan Bankier scored for Iowa in the loss.
Sandelin sent the teddy bears flying 15:09 into the opening frame. After Michael Milne forced a turnover at the blue line, Sandelin flashed down the right wing and beat Spencer Martin (18 saves) along the ice.
Chicago outshot Iowa 19-4 in the opening 20 minutes.
Noel Gunler snapped a shot over the glove of Samuel Hlavaj (34 saves) 5:22 into the middle frame.
Jordan Martel slammed a centering feed from Justin Robidas past Hlavaj with 29 seconds remaining in the second period to give Chicago a 2-1 lead heading into the break.
The Wolves outshot the Wild 24-17 through two periods.
Martel added an insurance goal on the empty net with 2:06 remaining.
Bankier scored with 17 seconds on the clock off a one-timer from Graeme Clarke and Liam Öhgren, but the Wolves held off the Wild in the remaining seconds.
Chicago outshot Iowa 37-20. Each team went 0-for-1 on the power play.
Iowa travels to Allstate Arena for a rematch with the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
