Preds Assigned Gravel, Del Gaizo to Milwaukee

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that, following last night's game, the team has reassigned defensemen Marc Del Gaizo and Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee.

Gravel played in three games with the Predators, earning an assist in their 4-2 win over Dallas on December 12th. The Admirals Captain has appeared in all 20 of Milwaukee's games this season, tallying a goal, four assists and eight penalty minutes while serving as team captain. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman is in his 12th professional season, and in 2023-24, posted 10 points (1g-9a) in 63 games with the Admirals. Gravel helped Milwaukee reach the Western Conference Final for the second straight campaign, where he tallied four assists in 14 postseason games.

Del Gaizo has seen action in 21 games with the Predators this season, including last night's overtime loss to Pittsburgh, and has earned three assists and 17 penalty minutes. He appeared in the Admirals' first two games of the 2024-25 campaign, recording a +1 rating and five shots on goal. He made his NHL debut with Nashville on Nov. 4, 2023 at Edmonton and went on to skate in four more games for the Predators last season. Earning an assist in each of his first three contests, the blueliner became the third Predators player to begin his NHL career with a three-game point streak, joining Marek Zidlicky (2g-5a in 6 GP) in 2003-04 and Calle Jarnkrok (1g-4a in 5 GP) in 2013-14. Del Gaizo also recorded a +2 rating and averaged 16:22 of ice time. In 51 games with the Admirals last campaign, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner established AHL career highs in goals (8) and points (32) while adding 24 assists.

The Admirals are in Grand Rapids tonight as they wrap up a three-game roadtrip at 6 pm CT before returning home to take on the Texas Stars at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

