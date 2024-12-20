IceHogs Begin Weekend Set in Manitoba

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Winnipeg, MB- The Rockford IceHogs travel north of the border for a weekend series with the Manitoba Moose.

Season Series - The IceHogs took the last meeting between the two teams when they defeated the Moose 3-2 on Nov. 15 at the BMO Center. IceHogs are 2-1 vs the Moose this season and split the first series at the Canada Life Centre. The IceHogs look to improve their record away from Rockford, while the Moose are in search of just their third win on home ice.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 10-12-3-0, 23 points (5th Central Division)

Manitoba- 6-16-0-1, 13 points (7th Central Division)

Seney Nearing Century Mark - With a goal Tuesday night in Des Moines, Brett Seney is three goals away from 100 career AHL goals. The IceHogs captain scored his 100th pro goal Nov. 2nd against the Chicago Wolves. Seney now has 50 goals as a member of the IceHogs. The London, ON native has 17 points in 25 games this season.

Shoot Your Shot - The IceHogs have outshot their opponents in the last three games, including putting up double digit shot totals in the previous two games (13 vs IA, 18 vs MKE). Rockford is 7-5-2 when outshooting opponents while Manitoba is 1-8 when leading the shot total. Colton Dach ranks 21st in the AHL with 66 shots on goal, while Artyom Levshunov 2nd among all defenseman with 61 shots.

Scouting the Opponent - The Moose are winless in their last eight games, including two straight games where they were held off the scoreboard. Nikita Chibrikov leads Manitoba with 13 points (5G,8A) in 19 games played this season. Thomas Milic has made 11 starts between the pipes while Kaapo Kahkonen has started 10 games this season. The Moose rank 30th in the AHL with an average of 3.83 goals allowed per game.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Oct. 26 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. W 5-3

Oct. 27 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. L 1-3

Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. W 3-2

Dec. 20 @ Manitoba 7 p.m.

Dec 22. @ Manitoba 2 p.m.

Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs Manitoba 7 p.m.

