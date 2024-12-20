Griffins Endure 6-1 Defeat Against Milwaukee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In their return home from a season-high six-game road trip, the Grand Rapids Griffins suffered a 6-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals behind a hat trick from Vinnie Hinostroza on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

Joe Snively secured the lone tally for the Griffins, scoring his 10th goal of the season, while William Wallinder and Dominik Shine were credited with the assists. Following his stint with the Detroit Red Wings, Ville Husso returned to the crease for Grand Rapids. Despite the loss, Husso sports a 4-1-0 record with the Griffins this year.

Midway through the first frame, Kieffer Bellows tallied a power-play goal at 10:36 to give the Admirals an early lead. The Griffins gained an 8-6 shot advantage but failed to score through the first 20 minutes.

Grand Rapids earned a power play of its own at 4:08 in the second period, but a turnover allowed Ozzy Wiesblatt to score short-handed at 5:41. Milwaukee extended its lead to three when Hinostroza found the back of the net with 8:09 left in the second. Shine attempted to put the Griffins on the board with a breakaway chance at 15:20, but his shot hit the post, as Grand Rapids exited the frame down 3-0.

Hinostroza secured his second goal of the night just 26 seconds into the final period and completed his hat trick at 6:56, giving the Admirals a 5-0 lead. Milwaukee continued scoring, as Jake Lucchini cashed in at 7:54. The Griffins prevented the shutout with 6:55 remaining, as Snively lit the lamp on a power play. A shot from Wallinder deflected off the netminder and Snively buried the chance. However, Grand Rapids failed to cut further into the deficit and fell 6-1.

Notes *The five-goal loss is the Griffins' largest margin of defeat this season. Their last five-goal loss (or more) at home occurred on May 12, 2021, against Chicago, as Grand Rapids fell 7-0 in front of a "capacity" crowd of 750 at Van Andel Arena, during the shortened 2021 COVID season. *The most recent Griffins' five-goal loss occurred on April 14, 2024, in a 2-7 game against Chicago.

Milwaukee 1 2 3 - 6

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Bellows 10 (Hinostroza, Ufko), 10:36 (PP). Penalties-Snively Gr (slashing), 9:36; Rolston Mil (hooking), 19:59.

2nd Period-2, Milwaukee, Wiesblatt 5 5:41 (SH). 3, Milwaukee, Hinostroza 9 11:51. Penalties-Lucchini Mil (slashing), 4:08; Svechkov Mil (slashing), 7:44; Shine Gr (high-sticking), 16:40.

3rd Period-4, Milwaukee, Hinostroza 10 (Bellows, Svechkov), 0:26. 5, Milwaukee, Hinostroza 11 (Bellows, Ufko), 6:56 (PP). 6, Milwaukee, Lucchini 6 (M. Del Gaizo, Murray), 7:54. 7, Grand Rapids, Snively 10 (Wallinder, Shine), 13:05 (PP). Penalties-Wiesblatt Mil (tripping), 0:47; Viro Gr (tripping), 4:58; Wiesblatt Mil (roughing, roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 6:29; Didier Gr (roughing, roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 6:29; Livingstone Mil (tripping), 11:34; Ottenbreit Mil (roughing), 17:38; Becher Gr (roughing), 17:38; Johannes Gr (roughing), 17:38.

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 6-10-11-27. Grand Rapids 8-4-4-16.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 2 / 4; Grand Rapids 1 / 5.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Murray 7-3-3 (16 shots-15 saves). Grand Rapids, Husso 4-1-0 (27 shots-21 saves).

A-6,775

1. MIL Hinostroza (hat trick, assist); 2. MIL Bellows (goal, two assists); 3. MIL Matthew Murray (W, 15 saves, assist)

Grand Rapids: 17-9-2-0 (36 pts.) / Sun., Dec. 22 vs. Texas 4 p.m.

Milwaukee: 13-7-1-3 (30 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 21 vs. Texas 6 p.m. CST

