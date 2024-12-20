Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tonight is the start of a home-and-home series with San Jose as the Condors are unbeaten in three straight (2-0-1).

LOOKING BACK

In their first matchup with Henderson, the Condors needed just 14 shots to secure a 5-1 win over the Silver Knights. Matthew Savoie (5th, 6th) scored twice in the third period while Noah Philp (7th) had a goal and a fighting major. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 31 in the win.

THE KID IS HOT

Matvey Petrov scored on Wednesday and now has four goals in his last three games. The second-year pro has six goals on the season.

BALANCED ATTACK

Scoring has been spread out for the Condors this season. Seven different forwards have at least five goals. Bakersfield has climbed seven spots in the last week in league scoring.

PERREAULT FITTING IN JUST NICELY

Jacob Perreault has enjoyed a strong start to his Condors career since being acquired from Montreal. With two assists on Wednesday, the former first round pick has four points (1g-3a) in four games with Bakersfield.

YOU GOTTA FIGHT ... FOR YOUR RIGHT

The Condors had two fighting majors on Wednesday with Alex Kannok Leipert and Noah Philp dropping the mitts. Bakersfield has fought 15 times this season.

WINNING THE TIGHT ONES

With Sunday's 3-2 win over Toronto, Bakersfield improved to 5-0-4 in one-goal games this season.

TAKING IT TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield has led in the third period in each of its last five games with a 2-2-1 record.

SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY

Connor Carrick had a goal and an assist on Wednesday for his second multi-point game of the season. His +3 was tied for the team's season-high.

BARRACUDA BITES

San Jose pulled away from Coachella Valley on Wednesday in a 5-2 win. Former Firebird Andrew Poturalski had a goal and three assists. San Jose has the second best power play in the league and connected on three of seven opportunities.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to San Jose tomorrow for a 6 p.m. weekend wrapper against the fish.

