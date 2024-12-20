Manitoba Moose Top Rockford IceHogs, 2-1, in Shootout

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (7-16-0-1) secured a 2-1 shootout win over the Rockford IceHogs (10-12-3-1) on Friday night. The Moose were coming off a 4-0 loss against the Abbotsford Canucks the weekend prior.

Dylan Coghlan opened the scoring for Manitoba halfway through the first frame, recording his first goal as a member of the Moose. Kaapo Kähkönen made some huge saves in the Manitoba crease, stopping all 10 pucks sent his way to hold the IceHogs off the scoresheet. Drew Commesso made seven stops on eight shots in the Rockford net.

Gerry Mayhew evened the score for the IceHogs nine minutes into the middle frame. The Moose were held off the board by Commesso, despite outshooting the IceHogs through the period. Kähkönen made three stops on four shots for Manitoba, and Commesso went seven for seven in the Rockford end.

Both teams were held goalless through the last period of regulation, sending the game into overtime. Neither team was able to find a winner in the extra frame. Kähkönen made three saves to hold off the IceHogs, while Drew Commesso stopped six Moose chances. Nikita Chibrikov and Jaret Anderson-Dolan found the net for Manitoba in the shootout, and Kähkönen fought off two of three Rockford shooters to secure a 2-1 shootout win for the Moose. Commesso finished with 24 saves for the IceHogs, and Kähkönen wrapped with 33 stops for Manitoba.

Quotable

Moose goalie Kaapo Kähkönen (Click for full interview)

"I think in general, we've gotten better through the past few games in certain things we've put emphasis on. It doesn't always turn around in one or two games, you just gotta stick with and tonight was a great example of us getting the job done."

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Rockford IceHogs once again on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Prepared by Gwen Blackwell

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.