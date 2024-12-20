Bojangles Game Preview: December 21 vs Bridgeport

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are hitting the ice for their final two games before the holiday break - a home series against their division rivals from Bridgeport.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 15-6-1-2 (2nd Atlantic)

BRI - 5-17-2-2 (8th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 33.7% (1st) / 85.1% (7th)

BRI - 16.2% (t-21st) / 73.8% (31st)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.83 GF/Game (1st) / 2.88 GA/Game (14th)

BRI - 2.69 GF/Game (27th) / 3.92 GA/Game (31st)

Head-To-Head

4-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

ON A ROLL

After a big midweek sweep of the Thunderbirds, the Checkers now find themselves on a bit of a tear. The squad has won four straight games and taken the victory in eight of the last 10 contests. That hot streak has pushed them up the hypercompetitive Atlantic Division standings, where they trail first-place Hershey by six points (with four games in hand over the Bears) while holding the second-best points percentage in the Eastern Conference.

The Checkers will look to keep that momentum rolling against a Bridgeport team that sits in the cellar of the division and has one regulation win over its last 10 contests.

AGAINST THE ISLES

Bridgeport stands as one of Charlotte's most frequent opponents thus far with four matchups already in the books, and the Checkers have enjoyed plenty of success in the head-to-head meetings. The Checkers have outscored the Islanders 19-6 across the first four contests - the most recent of which was a 3-2 shootout win on Nov. 23. Charlotte has scored at least three goals in all four meetings, while the Islanders have not eclipsed the two-goal mark and were shut out by Ken Appleby in the first matchup of the season.

Still, the Islanders boast their fair share of weapons - including former Checker Chris Terry and veteran forward Gemel Smith, who recently inked a PTO with Bridgeport.

LIGHTING THE LAMP

The Checkers continue to reign as one of the league's most dominant offensive units - a trait exemplified by their play as of late. Since getting shut out for the first time this season by Rochester on Dec. 7, the Checkers have scored at least four goals in four of the last five games.

NEXT MAN UP

A key part of that success has been the way Charlotte has spread the offensive wealth as of late. Injuries have hit the Checkers hard - captain Zac Dalpe went down in Wednesday's contest with an injury that head coach Geordie Kinnear deemed "longer term", adding him to a list of sidelined players that already includes the likes of Aidan McDonough, Ryan McAllister, MacKenzie Entwistle, Mike Benning, Riese Gaber, Will Lockwood, Riley Bezeau and Patrick Giles.

With so much firepower out of the lineup, the rest of the group has stepped up. Wednesday's hero Wilmer Skoog has seven points in his last five games, Ben Steeves has three goals in the last four games and four goals in the last seven, Oliver Okuliar has five points in his last three games and John Leonard has points in four of the last five games, among other contributors.

THE INFO

Saturday is Neon Night presented by the Kevin Harvick Foundation! The team will wear special neon-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online throughout the day. Click here to get your tickets

Saturday's game will also feature an appearance by the Stanley Cup! Photo opportunities will be available between 2-4 p.m. in the East Charlotte Room. Click here for more info.

Sunday is the Holiday Extravaganza, featuring holiday themed content throughout the game!

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this weekend, both games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.