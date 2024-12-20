IceHogs Can't Find Second Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss

Manitoba, MB. - The Rockford IceHogs fell in a shootout Friday night 2-1 against the Manitoba Moose inside the Canada Life Centre. Gerry Mayhew scored in regulation and the shootout for the Hogs.

In the 1st period, the Moose got on the board halfway through the frame. In his Manitoba debut, defenseman Dylan Coghlan received a cross-ice pass down low and snapped a shot past Drew Commesso.

The IceHogs mounted a strong push after killing off a Manitoba power play at the start of the 2nd period. A great forechecking shift from Zach Sanford led to the puck popping out in front for Mayhew, who backhanded his shot through Kaapo Kahkonen.

Commesso and Kahkonen kept everything out of the net in the 3rd period and into overtime, forcing the skills competition.

In the shootout, a goal from Gerry Mayhew kept the IceHogs alive, but Nikita Chibrikov and Jaret Anderson-Dolan's finishes gave Manitoba the extra point.

The IceHogs are back in action Sunday, December 22nd when the Hogs finish the road trip and take on the Moose for a 2:00pm CT puck drop.

