Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The boys are back in town.

The Wranglers return to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a double header against the Henderson Silver Knights Friday and Sunday.

The Matchup

The Wranglers dropped a pair of games to Coachella Valley on a recent road trip but at 19-8-1 are still at the top of the Pacific Division and league.

The Henderson Silver Knights enter the matchup following a 5-1 loss against the Bakersfield Condors.

Henderson is at the bottom of the Pacific Division and league, with a 6-19-0 record.

The last time the Wranglers met the Silver Knights was at home in a double header, where the Silver Knights beat the Wranglers 8-3 in the first stint, and then the Wranglers took the second game 4-0.

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins continues to lead the Herd in points and is second in the league with 18 goals and 11 assists.

Last season Kerins tallied 32 points his first season with the Wranglers.

Tanner Laczynski leads the Henderson Silver Knights with six goals and 19 points.

How to Watch

