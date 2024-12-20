Wolves Tip Wild 3-2 to Run Win Streak to Five

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 3-2 victory over the Wild on Friday night in Iowa.

Jordan Martel had two goals in his American Hockey League debut and Noel Gunler also scored to help the Wolves run their points streak to seven games. Chicago evened the season series at 1-1-0-0 in the first of back-to-back games between the Central Division rivals.

The Wolves dominated play through much of the first period with 14 of the first 15 shots on goal, but it was Iowa that opened the scoring on a goal by Ryan Sandelin on the Wild's second shot.

Early in the second, Gunler pulled the Wolves even at 1-1. The forward took a pass from Ryan Suzuki and wired a wrist shot from the right dot that sailed past Iowa netminder Samuel Hlavaj's glove to the short side. Suzuki and Ronan Seeley earned assists on Gunler's team-leading seventh goal of the season. The helper extended Suzuki's points streak to eight games (two goals, 10 assists).

Martel, who signed a Professional Tryout Contract with the Wolves on Thursday, notched his first goal to put Chicago ahead 2-1 at the end of two periods. The rookie converted following a terrific pass from Robidas, who despite being prone on the ice found his teammate between the circles and Martel banged it home.

With the clock winding down in the third, Martel scored into the empty net to make it 3-1 Wolves. Juha Jaaska and Charles-Alexis Legault had assists.

Iowa didn't go quietly as Caedan Bankier tallied with 17 seconds remaining to make it a one-goal contest but the Wolves hung on for the victory.

Spencer Martin (18 saves) earned the win-the 100th of his AHL career-in goal for the Wolves while Hlavaj (34 saves) suffered the loss for the Wild.

Chicago moved to 13-9-2-0 on the season while Iowa dropped to 10-14-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

