Dipietro's Shutout Puts P-Bruins Over Wolf Pack

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 21 shots to put the Providence Bruins past the Hartford Wolf Pack 1-0 on Friday night at the XL Center. Forward Tyler Pitlick scored his seventh goal of the season in the middle frame.

How It Happened

Pitlick crashed the net and batted an ankle-high rebound into the back of the net from above the crease, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 14:18 remaining in the second period. Billy Sweezey and Jeffrey Viel received assists.

Stats

DiPietro stopped all 21 shots for his second shutout of the season and seventh of his career. The P-Bruins totaled 44 shots. The power play went 0-for-6 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. The Providence Bruins improve to 15-10-3-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, December 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

