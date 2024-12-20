Toronto Marlies Extend Logan Shaw

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has extended team captain Logan Shaw to a two-year AHL contract extension, beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Shaw, 32, has recorded three goals and 14 assists in 23 games this season. In 160 games with the Marlies, he has 54 goals and 90 assists and set career-highs in goals (30) in 2023-24 and assists (48) and points (69) in 2022-23. Shaw has 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 10 playoff games with Toronto. In 2022-23, the Glace Bay, Nova Scotia native was selected for the AHL All-Star Game and was the first member of the Toronto Marlies to be the recipient of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

Shaw has skated in 232 career NHL games (16 goals, 23 assists) and in 472 career AHLgames (137 goals, 168 assists). He was selected by Florida in the third round (76th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

The 6'4, 211-pound forward originally signed with Toronto on July 13, 2022.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs.Since 2005, 84 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Nikita Grebenkin, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

